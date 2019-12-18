Derry hurlers remember Aodhán O’Donnell with Foyle, Search and Rescue collection

Derry senior hurlers are holding a bucket collection in Derry city centre this Thursday evening (December 19th) with all proceeds going to local charity, Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR).

The effort comes on the back of a donation of £30,000 from the family and friends of the late Aodhán O’Donnell, a 19-year-old Derry and Na Magha senior hurler who lost his life in tragic circumstances in the city last year. Foyle Search and Rescue launched a new vessel, the 'Aodhán', in February 2019.

Derry senior hurler and fellow Na Magha clubman, Alan Grant commented:

"As a group of players it is something that we feel strongly about and were keen to help in any way that we can. Aodhán was one of our group and a player with a big future. He's seldom far from our thoughts. The support that the Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers provided and the efforts of the O'Donnell family in contributing to their cause is truly inspirational."

The collection will take place from 6pm on Thursday evening in various locations around the city including Waterloo Place, Guildhall Square and lower Shipquay Street.