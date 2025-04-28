Group pictured at the inaugural Old Library Trust/Creggan Snooker Club 'Past Members' snooker final at the Rathmor premises on Thursday night last. From left, Frankie McClenaghan presents the winner Johnny Doherty with the trophy, George McGowan, Project Director, Old Library Trust, Martin Moore, tournament referee, Kevin McGlinchey, beaten finalist, receives his trophy from Pete Simms, Old Library Trust. The competition was kindly sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A tense final of the inaugural Past Members Snooker tournament saw a triumphant Johnny Doherty come away with a 2-0 victory against Kevin McGlinchey in a close-fought contest in front of a customary full house at the Rath Mor venue on Thursday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six weeks tournament started off with 32 members competing for a wonderful trophy sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the snooker on the night was of a very high standard.

It was first blood to Doherty who took the opening frame with slender victory which involved some excellent potting and safety play from both finalists. In the second frame, McGlinchey came out fighting with some very good pots but it was Doherty who came out the deserving winner 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the final, George McGowan from the Old Library Trust said it was a fantastic tournament, played in good spirit and something he would like to see played for every year going forward.

OLT/CREGGAN SNOOKER CLUB FINAL. . . .Group pictured at the inaugural Old Library Trust/Creggan Snooker Club 'Past Members' snooker final at the Rathmor premises on Thursday night last. At front are winner, Johnny Doherty and Kevin McGlinchey, beaten finalist.

“It was great to see an excellent turnout for tonight’s final and two very worthy competitors put up a great match which was enjoyed by all in attendance. I would like to thank Derry City and Strabane District Council for their support in this competition and a big thank you to Pete and Frankie for organising what the members say was a great event.”

George added that since being approached by the club last year to support them into the future, they have been able to improve several things at the current venue.

"Over the past few months, we have installed a new kitchen, upgraded the lounge area and toilet facility alongside a general tidy up of the club for the members supported by funding from The National Lottery Community fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big thank you to Martin Moore and the committee who put in a lot of work here and certainly led from the front. In the near future the committee, its members and the OLT would love to see the club relocated to more accessible facilities at the Old Library Trust’s Healthy Living Centre giving even more men the opportunity to engage in recreational and social snooker.

“We will all work hard to try and achieve this over the weeks and months ahead and are fully supported by our current landlord at Creggan Enterprises who we are extremely grateful for.”