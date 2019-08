Doire Trasna held their annual John McChrystal Memorial U12 Blitz with clubs from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone travelling to Lisnagelvin Playing Fields on Sunday.

After some superb football, Craigbane emerged John McChrystal Cup winners, defeating host club Doire Trasna in an exiting final.

Craigbane's Blaine McDaid break through the challenge of Doire Trasna duo Conor O'Donnell and Oran Donnell at Lisnagelvin on Sunday.

In the Shield Section, Buncrana took the honours after a gripping final against Naomh Padraig Muff.

Here are just a few images from a memorable day . . .