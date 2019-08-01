Doire Trasna travel to Slaughtmanus in crucial Division Two clash

H&A Mechanical Services Division 2

Slaughtmanus v Doire Trasna (Sunday, 2pm)

At the moment these two clubs are in pole position to claim the two promotion spots on offer, Doire Trasna with a game in hand on leaders, Slaughtmanus, and one point behind them. That game is at home to Lissan who are still in the promotion chase if Trasna slip up.

Slaughtmanus can clinch promotion with a win and put themselves in a strong position for the league title. Both sides are unbeaten, St Mary’s edging out

Ballerin by a point in their last game, with Gavin McShane scoring 1-01 in a low scoring game. Colin Murray scored 1-09 and Eoghan Quigg 1-03 as Trasna beat Moneymore by four points in a high scoring game.

VERDICT: Slaughtmanus slight favourites but don’t rule out Trasna

Lissan v Desertmartin (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Lissan are still very much in the promotion hunt but they will need one of the top two to slip up in the last two games.

With Slaughtmanus and Doire Trasna meeting this weekend, the outcome of that game could have a defining impact on Lissan’s hopes of promotion. A

Slaughtmanus win would promote St. Mary’s and leave the remaining spot between Lissan and Doire Trasna who meet in an outstanding game from Round 9. Trasna have also a tricky game against Ballerin.

The Martin’s had a point to spare over Magilligan, Conor Canning 1-01 and Conor Logue 0-04 the main scorers.

VERDICT: Lissan have lost only once this season but will be wary of Martins

Magilligan v Doire Colmcille (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Magilligan have shown indifferent form this season, mostly in contention in all their games but unable to close them out with victory within their grasp.

In their last game, they lost by a point to Desertmartin, conceding a late goal and a final minute point to lose a game they should have won.

Doire Colmcille’s early promise has dissipated and they have lost their way in the latter half of the season.

VERDICT: Magilligan to pick to pick up two points

Drum v Sean Dolan’s (Sunday, 2pm)

While Drum’s form has improved from last year, they have still only won only two games, their eighth defeat at home to Glack who had six points to spare.

Dolan’s are also on four points but have little form to be optimistic about a positive outcome in this game. They did not field in their last game to Craigbane.

VERDICT: Drum to get the points in this one

Ballerin v Ardmore (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Ardmore did not travel to Lissan for their last game and prop up the table after 10 consecutive defeats . It’s debatable whether they will be able travel to

Ballerin who put up a sterling display against leaders Slaughtmanus. They lost 1-07 to 1-06, Paul Ferris scoring 1-04.

VERDICT: Two easy points for the home team

Moneymore v Glack (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Pride is the only spur in this game, the home side with games in hand and trying to get out of the bottom two, the visitors pushing for a top four finish.

Glack had a comfortable six point win over Drum with Niall McGowan scoring six of their 10 points.

Moneymore scored 3-11 against Doire Trasna but still lost, Callan Bloomer (1-06) and Patrick Feeney (1-03) the top marksmen.

VERDICT: Battling Moneymore will force Glack to dig deep