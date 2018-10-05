Euro qualifiers: Curtis and Hale named in Ireland squad for crunch Israel and Germany clashes

Former Derry City boss Noel King has recalled Ronan Hale and Ronan Curtis to his Ireland U21 squad for their forthcoming qualifiers against Israel and Germany.

The duo, who started the 2018 League of Ireland season as Derry City team-mates prior to Curtis' transfer to Portsmouth where he has since been a revelation, will be hoping to make their mark in the final two UEFA U21 European Championships qualifiers.

Ireland go into the two away games level on points with second-placed Norway, as they look to qualify for the finals tournament for the first time.

Noel King's side travel to Akko in Israel for the match on Thursday, October 11, before heading to Heidenheim to face group-leaders Germany on Tuesday, October 16.

Curtis returns to the squad after missing the Germany game in September through a one-game suspension.

The former Derry City man, who received a senior call-up from Martin O'Neill for the friendly against Poland, is also on stand-by for the UEFA Nations League match against Wales.

"To go into the final two games of the campaign with a chance of qualifying is a great achievement by the group," said King.

"We were obviously disappointed with the defeat against Germany last time out but we'll all learn from that and look to claim two positive results.

"We're delighted to welcome Jordan Shipley into the squad for his first international call-up and also welcome back Ronan Curtis to the U21 squad who had a valuable experience with the senior squad for the Poland friendly.

"The players are well aware of the opportunity they have created for themselves with an impressive campaign to date and they're anxious to round off the campaign with qualification to the finals tournament in Italy 2019," he added.