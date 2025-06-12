FishPal adds six exciting new destinations in Ireland and Northern Ireland

The fly fishing permits and accommodation booking service FishPal has introduced six brand new beats across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Remarkably, one stretch has never been open to the public to fish before. It’s a great opportunity for anglers to easily experience new waters across the Irish Sea for the first time.

The six new beats unveiled this month by FishPal include four in Ireland: Cliff River Lodge on the River Blackwater, Ballyduff; the Drowes Salmon Fishery on the Drowes River and Loch Melvin; Birchall Lodge on the shores of Lough Corrib, and Watershed Fly Fishing on the River Shannon system. In Northern Ireland, FishPal has added the Oaks Fishery, offering great reservoir fishing just outside Derry/Londonderry, and the River Strule on the Rash Estate that, until now, has only ever been private.

Angling expert Will Draper, Head of FishPal, says: ‘We’re delighted to be introducing these exciting, must-visit beats across the island of Ireland. Ireland and Northern Ireland offer great fishing in often spectacular countryside yet, traditionally, it has been a little bit more difficult organising fishing trips to these waters compared to other top destinations, such as Scotland. That’s largely because of the complexities of arranging the correct permits, guiding and finding accommodation in sometimes remote areas.

It's now easier to fish waters across Ireland and Northern Ireland. There’s even the opportunity for guided fishing with Johannes Bulfin, one of Ireland’s most dynamic fly fishing guides. Johannes operates Watershed Fly Fishing and he’s the perfect guide to the River Shannon.

‘However, with the expansion of FishPal’s easy-to-use booking services, that’s no longer the case. Our 40,000 registered anglers from across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world finally have easy access to some of the best salmon and trout fishing waters anywhere.

Ireland

‘Starting in Ireland, Cliff River Lodge, Ballyduff, offers the opportunity to fish the legendary River Blackwater while staying in one of Ireland's Top 50 Lodges. Cliff River Lodge is a meticulously renovated former Garda (police) Station. The Blackwater is perhaps the most famous salmon fishing river in Ireland and the opportunity to fish it while staying in such remarkable accommodation is not to be missed.

‘The Drowes Salmon Fishery on Drowes River and Lough Melvin, on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, offers spectacular scenery and incredibly good value. The fishery is based at Lareen Estate, through which the Drowes flows from Lough Melvin. There are five miles of river from lough to sea, offering top-quality salmon and brown trout – and it’s now easy to arrange accommodation as well as permits. Four Masters Lodge on the Drowes River offers luxurious 4-bed accommodation, right on the river and just two miles from the coast.

‘Birchall Lodge is situated right on the shore of Lough Corrib, one of the iconic limestone Irish loughs. While the area is remarkably peaceful, it’s only 10 minutes from Oughterard and 30 minutes from Galway City. For anglers, Lough Corrib is a mecca of fly fishing. The trout and salmon season here runs from 15 February until 30 September. Birchall has its own boats and moorings on the lough and there’s even the opportunity for guided fishing with Padraig Fahy. Padraig has 35 years’ experience of fishing Lough Corrib and has represented Ireland internationally.

‘Finally, for our new Ireland locations, we are delighted to offer Watershed Fly Fishing, run by Johannes Bulfin, who is one of Ireland’s most innovative and dynamic fly fishing guides. He specialises in targeting predator on the fly, including pike and trout, on the mighty River Shannon catchment, including its tributaries and source loughs. Watershed is owned and run by Johannes.

Northern Ireland

‘Across the border in Northern Ireland is the River Strule at Rash Estate, Omagh, offering exclusive salmon, sea trout and brown trout fishing on this major tributary of the Foyle. The Rash Estate is private and this stretch has never been open to the public before. In fact, it has been little fished over the last few years, remaining the preserve of friends and family. That makes this a rare and exciting opportunity to fish this wonderful and totally unspoiled rural beat. Usefully for such a largely unknown location, guiding packages are available.

‘Finally, for our new Northern Ireland beats, The Oaks Fishery offers superb reservoir angling just three miles from Derry/Londonderry. There are plentiful trout to 5lbs that will come to the fly or spinner and there are some very large pike, too, reaching 30lbs plus. For anglers looking for handy accommodation as well, there are cabins available that are set in beautiful woodland next to the lake. The cabins and facilities are rustic in nature but provide everything needed for a comfortable stay. For those new to the art of angling, The Oaks offers tuition through its Fishing Academy, which was established in 2022.

‘It’s exciting to offer anglers from beyond the island of Ireland the chance to fish exciting new swims on both sides of the border. There is an incredible variety of fisheries, offering something to suit all tastes and pockets. As I often say, the craic that goes along with the fishing is also rightly fabled. Just make sure you wake up with a clear head for your morning’s fishing.

‘For more information on fishing in Ireland and Northern Ireland, see https://www.fishpal.com/Ireland/