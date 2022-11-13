Derry City are the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Cup winners after a scintillating performance scored a memorable 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. A crowd of over 32,000 were in the Dublin venue which became a sea of red and white as Ruaidhri Higgins completed an excellent season with a first FAI Cup win in 10 years. Enjoy 13 images from a day which will live long in memory . . .
The Red and White army in full voice in the Aviva Stadium prior to kick-off in Sunday's FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)
Derry City players go through their pre-match warm-up in the Aviva Stadium prior to Sunday's Cup final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)
Derry City defender Mark Connolly is a pictured of concentration as the Candystripes warm up prior to Sunday's FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)
Derry City get the thumbs up from this band of supporters in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)
