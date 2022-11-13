Derry City are the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Cup winners after a scintillating performance scored a memorable 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. A crowd of over 32,000 were in the Dublin venue which became a sea of red and white as Ruaidhri Higgins completed an excellent season with a first FAI Cup win in 10 years. Enjoy 13 images from a day which will live long in memory . . .