YESSSS! Derry City captain Patrick McEleney lifts the Extra.ie FAI Cup after the Candystripes superb 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

13 Defining images as Derry City lift the FAI Cup in Aviva Stadium

Well, that was worth the wait wasn’t it!

By Michael WIlson
9 minutes ago

Derry City are the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Cup winners after a scintillating performance scored a memorable 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. A crowd of over 32,000 were in the Dublin venue which became a sea of red and white as Ruaidhri Higgins completed an excellent season with a first FAI Cup win in 10 years. Enjoy 13 images from a day which will live long in memory . . .

1. PSX_20221113_142734.jpg

The Red and White army in full voice in the Aviva Stadium prior to kick-off in Sunday's FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI

2. PSX_20221113_142924.jpg

Derry City players go through their pre-match warm-up in the Aviva Stadium prior to Sunday's Cup final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI

3. PSX_20221113_142829.jpg

Derry City defender Mark Connolly is a pictured of concentration as the Candystripes warm up prior to Sunday's FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI

4. 13 images from Derry City's FAI Cup triumph over Shelbourne

Derry City get the thumbs up from this band of supporters in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI

