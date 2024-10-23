As part of the club’s Red & White Day where local schools can win £500 for supporting the Candy Stripes in the lead up to the 2024 FAI Cup Final showpiece at the Aviva Stadium, City players have gone back to school to meet the Brandywell outfit’s youngest supporters.
Organisers were overwhelmed with the efforts put in by local schools for the 2022 Final and were hoping to see the same again in 2024! With a potential double on offer this year it could be an historic few weeks for City fans young and old and the club wants to see the city turning red and white.
Derry City will be posting clips and photos from the school visits in the run up to the final and will be posting the best efforts on the club website. A panel will decide on the school that has made the biggest effort to show their support. The winning school will pick up £500 for their efforts!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.