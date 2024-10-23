As part of the club’s Red & White Day where local schools can win £500 for supporting the Candy Stripes in the lead up to the 2024 FAI Cup Final showpiece at the Aviva Stadium, City players have gone back to school to meet the Brandywell outfit’s youngest supporters.

Organisers were overwhelmed with the efforts put in by local schools for the 2022 Final and were hoping to see the same again in 2024! With a potential double on offer this year it could be an historic few weeks for City fans young and old and the club wants to see the city turning red and white.

Derry City will be posting clips and photos from the school visits in the run up to the final and will be posting the best efforts on the club website. A panel will decide on the school that has made the biggest effort to show their support. The winning school will pick up £500 for their efforts!

1 . Don't come out at night unless you're red and white COME ON CITY!. . . . .A sea of red and white as Hollybush welcomes our parent Derry City players, Mark, Shane and Danny to the school on Tuesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jmc Photo Sales

2 . Don't come out at night unless you're red and white Hollybush PS pupils and ardent Derry City supporters Orla, Meadbh and Zoe holding their City flag. Photo: JmC Photo Sales

3 . Don't come out at night unless you're red and white Mr Feargal Friel being presented with the jersey by the Derry City players and their children; Roan, Ora, Sophia, Rossa and Cadhla on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMC Photo Sales

4 . Don't come out at night unless you're red and white Mr. Feargal Friel showing off the jersey donated by the three Derry City players on Tuesday. Photo: Jim m Photo Sales