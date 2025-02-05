League, Summer Cup and Winter Cup winners at the various age groups in 2024 received their trophies while individual awards including player of the year winners were handed out on the night.
Photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore captured these excellent shots of prizewinners on the night.
Christy McGeehan, Derry and District Youth FA addressing the attendance on Sunday night. Photo: JMC
Newbuildings U-11s receive the Summer Cup trophy from Charlene Morris, Derry Credit Union at the D&D Youth FA awards at the Waterfoot Hotel on Sunday night last. Included is coachesSienna Hickey and Zahara Lecky. Photo: JmC
Top of the Hill Celtic u-11s receive the Winter Cup from Charlene Morrow, Derry Credit Union, at the D&D Youth FA awards at the Waterfoot Hotel on Sunday night last. Included are coaches Pajo Hamilton, Ciaran McCloskey and Caoili Bradley. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: jmc
Clare McLaughlin, Derry Credit Union, D&D Youth sponsors, addressing the attendance at Sunday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Photo: JMC