Derry City fans turned out in force for the club’s opening home match of the season and the big occasion didn't disappoint as the Candy Stripes got their Brandywell campaign off to a winning start.

Patrick McEleney’s stunning first half strike was worth the entrance fee alone as he bent one around the Cork defence and into the corner of the net for his first goal in almost 12 months.

The in-form Jordan McEneff netted his third goal for the club with a well taken second half strike from Ryan Graydon’s superb cross from the right but it was far from a comfortable night as Cork City missed several chances to get back in the contest.

Brian Maher was alert and managed to thwart the Cork City counter attack on a couple of occasions as Derry deservedly clinched a 2-0 victory.

There were plenty of smiles at the final whistle and our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to capture some excellent moments. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

1 . Opening home match at Brandywell Young fans at the Brandywell Stadium for Derry City’s game against Cork City on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 132 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Opening home match at Brandywell Fans waiting for Derry City’s game against Cork City to kick-off. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 133 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Opening home match at Brandywell Derry City fans in the Brandywell Stadium for Derry City’s game against Cork City. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 134 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Opening home match at Brandywell Derry City fans enjoying some chips at Derry City’s game against Cork City. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 135 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales