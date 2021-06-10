155 Derry City fans permitted to attend Bohemians match

155 Derry City supporters will return to Brandywell Stadium for the visit of Bohemians on Friday night.

Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the final number of spectators permitted into the ground after an absence of 15 months for the ‘test event’ as the Candy Stripes welcome Bohemians to Foyleside.

Many fans were left frustrated at the partial crowd, particularly as Shamrock Rovers will welcome 1,000 supporters for each of their next three home fixtures at Tallaght as part of a trial event while Cork City host 600 fans at Turner’s Cross. Various other League of Ireland grounds will also have supporters clicking through the turnstiles once again for the first time in over 12 months.

A Council spokesperson insisted the capacity levels at Brandywell Stadium will be reviewed and it’s hoped the numbers of supporters permitted into the ground will be increased in the coming weeks.

“The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will reopen to spectators for Friday’s game,” read a statement from Council. “Access for spectators will be to the South End Stand only with the capacity reduced to 155 persons.

“This is a test event and it is hoped that capacity levels can be reviewed and numbers increased going forward.

“For those fans who get a ticket they will be provided with advisory information from Derry City FC with regard to the processes to follow when attending the game. Stewards will be on hand to assist and the facility has been adapted to comply with social distancing with additional signage erected throughout.

“The Council would like to acknowledge the cooperation of the club and the strong leadership role they have shown throughout this challenging time.”

The spokesperson concluded: “The health and safety of staff and the wider public has been foremost in the decision making process at all times. Council and the club are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the stadium.”

Those supporters selected randomly to attend and who purchased an e-ticket for Friday's game are asked to enter via Gate 9 which is via the Long Tower Youth Club car park.