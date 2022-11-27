News you can trust since 1772
Young Jack asking the Derry players ‘Who is the best coach you played under?’ during Monday’s Q&A.

18 fantastic photos as Derry City bring FAI Cup to Greenhaw Primary School

DERRY City players Michael Duffy and Caoimhin Porter brought the FAI Cup to a large assembly of excited Greenhaw Primary School pupils last week and our photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to capture some fantastic snaps.

By Simon Collins
4 minutes ago

The Candy Stripes played in front of over 30,000 supporters at the Aviva Stadium two week’s ago but nothing will have prepared the Derry duo for some of the tough questions posed by some of the Greenhaw pupils in a special question and answer session. Recognise anyone?

Greenhaw PS P7 pupil Sean putting some tough questions to Michael and Caoimhin on Monday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Derry City FC’s Michael Duffy pictured with Greenhaw PS school football team captains Kian and Isaac.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Derry players Michael Duffy and Caoimhin Porter enjoying the P7 ‘Don’t Stop Us Now!’ video re-run during their visit on Monday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Derry players Caoimhin Porter and Michael Duffy and the FAI Cup pictured with the P6 classes at Greenhaw PS.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

