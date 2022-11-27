18 fantastic photos as Derry City bring FAI Cup to Greenhaw Primary School
DERRY City players Michael Duffy and Caoimhin Porter brought the FAI Cup to a large assembly of excited Greenhaw Primary School pupils last week and our photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to capture some fantastic snaps.
By Simon Collins
4 minutes ago
The Candy Stripes played in front of over 30,000 supporters at the Aviva Stadium two week’s ago but nothing will have prepared the Derry duo for some of the tough questions posed by some of the Greenhaw pupils in a special question and answer session. Recognise anyone?
Page 1 of 5