19 brilliant images of jubilant Derry City fans celebrating at the 2022 FAI Cup Final
An official attendance of 32,412 people watched Derry City be crowned 2022 FAI Cup champions on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.
By Simon Collins
36 minutes ago
It was one of the biggest travelling supports from Derry to make the trip to Dublin since entering the League of Ireland in 1985 and they played a significant part in making the occasion of the most memorable cup finals of recent times.
