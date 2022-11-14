News you can trust since 1772
19 brilliant images of jubilant Derry City fans celebrating at the 2022 FAI Cup Final

An official attendance of 32,412 people watched Derry City be crowned 2022 FAI Cup champions on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.

By Simon Collins
36 minutes ago

It was one of the biggest travelling supports from Derry to make the trip to Dublin since entering the League of Ireland in 1985 and they played a significant part in making the occasion of the most memorable cup finals of recent times.

Were you there? Check out some of our snaps from the day and feel free to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

1. FAI Cup Final memories

ALL SMILES . . . This young family take their seats ahead of kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Photo: Kevin Moore

2. FAI Cup Final memories

These Derry City supporters get comfortable in their seats at the Aviva as the stadium begins to fill up with 32,000 plus fans eventually packing into the ground to watch Derry be crowned FAI Cup champions.

Photo: Kevin Moore

3. FAI Cup Final memories

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins, suited and booted before kick-off.

Photo: Kevin Moore

4. FAI Cup Final memories

These Derry City fans spotted our photographer as they get ready for what was an unforgettable performance from their team.

Photo: Kevin Moore

