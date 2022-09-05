19 Pictures: Edgar McCormick Golf Classic
Friends of Derry City group held their annual Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Centre on Saturday.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:43 am
This Golf Classic has been renamed the Edgar McCormick Golf Classic in memory of the former club director who sadly passed away this year.
Edgar had a lifetime of involvement with the club in many roles - always working behind the scenes to make the club a better place on and off the field.
The competition was unfortunately played in terrible wet conditions and the organising committee would like to thank all supporters that took part on the day and the first team players who also played.
Page 1 of 5