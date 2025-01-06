A season which included victory in the Foyle Cup during the summer and reaching an Irish Cup semi-final, concluded with a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Lisburn Ladies at Brandywell.

Manager Paul Dixon was delighted with the progress made by his young squad who continue to gel together.

With attendances on the rise again and more viewers than ever, 2024 was the biggest ever season on record for the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

And the Derry City ladies celebrated a successful season at the Maldron Hotel with their annual presentation evening. Photographer John-Paul McGinley captured these fantastic photographs from the night.

1 . Derry City women's awards night 2024 Most improved player, Katie Hargan receives her award from manager Paul Dixon and first team coach Pete Mitchell. Photo: JPJPhotography Photo Sales

2 . Derry City Women's awards night 2024 Players player of the year award winner, defender Caoimhe Walsh receives her award from coach Pete Mitchell and manager Paul Dixon at the awards night at the Maldron Hotel. Photo: JPJPhotography Photo Sales

3 . Derry City women's awards night 2024 Derry City striker Tara O'Connor-Farren is all smiles during the awards night. Photo: JPJPhotography Photo Sales

4 . Derry City FC Women 2024 Awards Award winners at the annual Derry City women's presentation evening. Photo: JPJPhotography Photo Sales