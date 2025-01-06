All smiles amongst the attendance at the Derry City FC Women 2024 Awards night at the Maldron Hotel.All smiles amongst the attendance at the Derry City FC Women 2024 Awards night at the Maldron Hotel.
20 fabulous photos as Derry City women's team celebrate 2024 awards night

By Simon Collins
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:57 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 13:26 GMT
DERRY City Football Club’s women’s team celebrated the successes of the 2024 Sports Direct NIFL women’s premiership campaign at the annual awards night before Christmas.

A season which included victory in the Foyle Cup during the summer and reaching an Irish Cup semi-final, concluded with a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Lisburn Ladies at Brandywell.

Manager Paul Dixon was delighted with the progress made by his young squad who continue to gel together.

With attendances on the rise again and more viewers than ever, 2024 was the biggest ever season on record for the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

And the Derry City ladies celebrated a successful season at the Maldron Hotel with their annual presentation evening. Photographer John-Paul McGinley captured these fantastic photographs from the night.

Most improved player, Katie Hargan receives her award from manager Paul Dixon and first team coach Pete Mitchell.

1. Derry City women's awards night 2024

Most improved player, Katie Hargan receives her award from manager Paul Dixon and first team coach Pete Mitchell. Photo: JPJPhotography

Players player of the year award winner, defender Caoimhe Walsh receives her award from coach Pete Mitchell and manager Paul Dixon at the awards night at the Maldron Hotel.

2. Derry City Women's awards night 2024

Players player of the year award winner, defender Caoimhe Walsh receives her award from coach Pete Mitchell and manager Paul Dixon at the awards night at the Maldron Hotel. Photo: JPJPhotography

Derry City striker Tara O'Connor-Farren is all smiles during the awards night.

3. Derry City women's awards night 2024

Derry City striker Tara O'Connor-Farren is all smiles during the awards night. Photo: JPJPhotography

Award winners at the annual Derry City women's presentation evening.

4. Derry City FC Women 2024 Awards

Award winners at the annual Derry City women's presentation evening. Photo: JPJPhotography

