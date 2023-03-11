Derry City fans were in fine voice once again as the Candy Stripes’ unbeaten start to the 2023 season continued with a scoreless draw against third placed Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges were left scratching their heads after the 90 plus minutes played on the night as they somehow failed to find a way past a resolute Dundalk defence who were bombarded by wave after wave of attacks in the final half hour.

It could and should’ve been more than the solitary point won but the result didn’t deter the Red and White Army from enjoying another fantastic night at the Lone Moor Road venue. Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to take a few snaps of those in attendance.

Derry City Development Committee members George Caldwell, Pat Gillen and Richard McKinney present a cheque for £10,000, proceeds from the club's monthly draw, to board member Hugh Harkin, second from the right, before the game against Dundalk.

