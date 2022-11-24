News you can trust since 1772
Derry City fan and P7 teacher Mr. Rory O’Donnell pictured with the FAI Cup and Derry players and former Steelstown PS pupils Shane and Patrick McEleney.

21 images as Derry City bring FAI Cup to Steelstown Primary School

FAI Cup fever shows no signs of fading with pupils and staff of Steelstown Primary School this week getting the chance to get their hands on the coveted silverware!

By Michael WIlson
2 hours ago

Former Steelstown P.S. pupils, Shane and Patrick McEleney – both members of Ruaidhri Higgin’s cup winning squad – took the opportunity to return to their former school and give teachers, students and staff members to get their hands on the FAI Cup. Have a look and see if you recognise anyone . . .

1. Patrick McEleney lets the pupils hold the FAI Cup at Steelstown PS.

Derry City star Patrick McEleney lets the pupils hold the FAI Cup at Steelstown PS.

2. Patrick and Shane McEleney bring the FAI Cup to Mrs McGlinchey and Mr O'Donnell's P6. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Patrick and Shane McEleney bring the FAI Cup to Mrs McGlinchey and Mr O'Donnell's P6.

3. Mr. Lowry and his P5 class pictured with the players and cup.

Mr. Lowry and his P5 class welcome Patrick and Shane McEleney and the FAI Cup to Steelstown Primary School.

4. Mr. Hargan and his P7 class

Mr. Hargan and his Primary 7 class welcome Patrick and Shane McEleney to Steelstown Primary School.

