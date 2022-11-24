FAI Cup fever shows no signs of fading with pupils and staff of Steelstown Primary School this week getting the chance to get their hands on the coveted silverware!
Former Steelstown P.S. pupils, Shane and Patrick McEleney – both members of Ruaidhri Higgin’s cup winning squad – took the opportunity to return to their former school and give teachers, students and staff members to get their hands on the FAI Cup. Have a look and see if you recognise anyone . . .
1. Patrick McEleney lets the pupils hold the FAI Cup at Steelstown PS.
Derry City star Patrick McEleney lets the pupils hold the FAI Cup at Steelstown PS. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Patrick and Shane McEleney bring the FAI Cup to Mrs McGlinchey and Mr O'Donnell's P6. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Patrick and Shane McEleney bring the FAI Cup to Mrs McGlinchey and Mr O'Donnell's P6. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Mr. Lowry and his P5 class pictured with the players and cup.
Mr. Lowry and his P5 class welcome Patrick and Shane McEleney and the FAI Cup to Steelstown Primary School.
Photo: Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Mr. Hargan and his P7 class
Mr. Hargan and his Primary 7 class welcome Patrick and Shane McEleney to Steelstown Primary School. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty