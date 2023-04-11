News you can trust since 1772
Young fans at the Derry City v Bohemian game at Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 118Young fans at the Derry City v Bohemian game at Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 118
24 brilliant snaps of Derry City fans enjoying Easter Monday at Brandywell as Declan Devine greets familiar faces

THE Easter holiday fixtures certainly haven’t gone to plan for Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins but that hasn’t stopped Candy Stripes supporters enjoying their day out at Brandywell.

By Simon Collins
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine returned to Foyleside with his table topping Bohemians team and they went back down the road with three points intact and a six points advantage on the summit thanks to a controversial second half Dean Williams penalty.

Derry’s poor home form this season continued, a fourth Brandywell outing without victory but there were still plenty of smiles ahead of kick-off as our photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic photos.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share if you do!

FAMILIAR FACE . . . Bohemian manager Declan Devine pictured at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 100

FAMILIAR FACE . . . Bohemian manager Declan Devine pictured at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 100

Andrew and Sean Cassidy with the latest edition of Cityview was on sale at the Brandywell on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 101

Andrew and Sean Cassidy with the latest edition of Cityview was on sale at the Brandywell on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 101

Fans at Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City v Bohemian game on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 109

Fans at Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City v Bohemian game on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 109

Fans at Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City v Bohemian game on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 112

Fans at Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City v Bohemian game on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 112

