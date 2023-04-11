24 brilliant snaps of Derry City fans enjoying Easter Monday at Brandywell as Declan Devine greets familiar faces
THE Easter holiday fixtures certainly haven’t gone to plan for Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins but that hasn’t stopped Candy Stripes supporters enjoying their day out at Brandywell.
Former Derry City manager Declan Devine returned to Foyleside with his table topping Bohemians team and they went back down the road with three points intact and a six points advantage on the summit thanks to a controversial second half Dean Williams penalty.
Derry’s poor home form this season continued, a fourth Brandywell outing without victory but there were still plenty of smiles ahead of kick-off as our photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic photos.
