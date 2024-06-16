This year’s tournament saw 12 teams from city and Waterside schools participating on what was a wet day and it was St. Anne’s PS who came out overall winners, narrowly defeating Broadbridge PS 2-1 in a tightly contested final.

Trench Road school, Sacred Heart P.S. also had a narrow victory in the Plate final, defeating Creggan’s St. John’s P.S.; while the Shield victors Lenamore P.S. overcome another Creggan school, Holy Child. The Bowl winners were Model who defeated Long Tower Primary School in the decider.

With over 120 children involved from the various schools, tournament organiser and St. Joseph’s PE teacher Emmett McGinty said he was delighted with so many teams taking part, even though the conditions for June were not what he’d hoped for.

"Sean was a much-loved and respected member of the school at St. Joseph’s and it’s testament to his memory that we’ve increased this year’s participation to 12 teams,” explained Emmett, “Despite the inclement weather for June the youngsters really enjoyed the games and they were all played in a competitive yet friendly environment. Great credit to everyone who participated, our referees (all students) and the many people who came along and volunteered their services on the day.’

Schools participating in this year’s event included Broadbridge, Sacred Heart, Holy Child, Long Tower, Rosemount, Model, St. John’s, St. Therese, St. Anne’s and Steelstown and saw some schools fielding primary six pupils in their squads. Each team played five games throughout the morning with the league leaders from Pool A and B playing in the main final.

The late Sean’s sister, Eireann, speaking on behalf of the O’Kane family congratulated the winners St. Anne’s PS and thanked the school for another fantastic tournament in memory of her late brother, Sean.

“On behalf of all the O’Kane family, we were delighted to return to St. Joseph’s to witness some fantastic football played under tough conditions. A big thank you to all the staff of the school for once again putting on a superb tournament that all who participated seemed to enjoy. Sean would be very proud indeed,” said Eireann.

School Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, speaking after Thursday’s event, added to Mr. McGinty’s sentiments and said it was testament to Sean’s sporting endeavours with many of the school’s teams that so many wanted to participate and be involved in helping out in any way they could.

“Sean would have been proud to see all our staff getting involved in today’s football competition in his memory and to see so many schools from across the city taking part,” added Mrs Deane, “I would like to thank the O’Kane family for coming to the school to present the medals and trophies, and also our wonderful staff for once again, stepping up to the mark and making the Annual Sean O’Kane Memorial tournament such a success. Well done to all!’

Tom Prigent, Model Primary School being presented with the Bowl Trophy from Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Goalkeeper of the tournament Lauren Gallagher receives her award from Manchester United Foundation's Stephen Parkhouse. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The St. Anne's Primary School, winners of this year's Sean O'Kane Perpetual Primary Schools Cup. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Anne's PS players celebrate the opening goal in the Sean O'Kane Cup final against Broadbridge on Thursday last at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)