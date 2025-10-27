Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

26 brilliant photographs from Derry City's big Brandywell win over Shamrock Rovers

By Simon Collins
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:40 GMT
DERRY City supporters came out in their numbers for the final Brandywell Stadium fixture of the 2025 season and it proved a memorable occasion as they witnessed a rare victory over Shamrock Rovers.

A first senior goal for Brandon Fleming and an emphatic finish from Sadou Diallo proved enough for a first league win over the Dubliners since March 2023 and sealed Derry’s place in European competition next year.

‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some fabulous shots of fans enjoying a Sunday afternoon at the Brandywell.

Three generations of Derry city fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Derry City fans enjoy memorable night at Brandywell

Three generations of Derry city fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Derry City fans enjoy memorable night at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans arrive at the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Derry City fans enjoy memorable night at Brandywell

Fans arrive at the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Volunteers from Foyle Network Foundation collecting donations for the Foyle Foodbank, at Brandywell Stadium, prior to Derry City’s game Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Derry City fans enjoy memorable night at Brandywell

Volunteers from Foyle Network Foundation collecting donations for the Foyle Foodbank, at Brandywell Stadium, prior to Derry City’s game Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Brandywell
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice