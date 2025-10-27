A first senior goal for Brandon Fleming and an emphatic finish from Sadou Diallo proved enough for a first league win over the Dubliners since March 2023 and sealed Derry’s place in European competition next year.
‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some fabulous shots of fans enjoying a Sunday afternoon at the Brandywell.
Three generations of Derry city fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium for the game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Fans arrive at the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Volunteers from Foyle Network Foundation collecting donations for the Foyle Foodbank, at Brandywell Stadium, prior to Derry City’s game Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney