A section of the audience at the recent Oxford United annual awards presentations. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
A section of the audience at the recent Oxford United annual awards presentations. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

27 Photos: Oxford United Stars celebrate successful season at annual awards evening

By Michael Wilson
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:25 BST
Oxford United Stars F.C this week celebrated another successful season of silverware at their annual award presentation evening in the Maldron Hotel.

Club legend and former Derry City captain and manager, Peter Hutton, was guest of honour as hundreds of players, coaches and family members gather to recognise the achievements of the clubs various teams in 2024. And photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture it all, so check out a few of the memorable images from a wonderful night…….

The Oxford 2011 squad pictured with coaches Ruairi Dalzell and Shaun Whoriskey.

1. The Oxford 2011 squad pictured with coaches Ruairi Dalzell and Shaun Whoriskey on Monday night.

The Oxford 2011 squad pictured with coaches Ruairi Dalzell and Shaun Whoriskey. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Some of the main prizewinners pictured with coach Paul Quinn. Front from left, Noah Deery, Ruairi O'Donnell and Aodhan Gibbons.

2. Some of the main prizewinners pictured with coach Paul Quinn on Monday night. Front from left, Noah Deery, Ruairi O'Donnell and Aodhan Gibbons.

Some of the main prizewinners pictured with coach Paul Quinn. Front from left, Noah Deery, Ruairi O'Donnell and Aodhan Gibbons. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
2015s Oxford United Main prizewinners pictured with coach Ryan Gallagher. From left, Hayden Gallagher, Daniel Cooley, Peter Nelson and Declan Beattie.

3. 2015s Oxford United Main prizewinners pictured with coach Ryan Gallagher. From left, Hayden Gallagher, Daniel Cooley, Peter Nelson and Declan Beattie.

2015s Oxford United Main prizewinners pictured with coach Ryan Gallagher. From left, Hayden Gallagher, Daniel Cooley, Peter Nelson and Declan Beattie. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
The Oxford 2013 squad pictured at the awards ceremony in the Maldron Hotel with coaches Coaches Ciaran McLaughlin and Jason Nicholas.

4. The Oxford 2013 squad pictured at Monday night's awards ceremony in the Maldron Hotel with coaches Coaches Ciaran McLaughlin and Jason Nicholas.

The Oxford 2013 squad pictured at the awards ceremony in the Maldron Hotel with coaches Coaches Ciaran McLaughlin and Jason Nicholas. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Derry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice