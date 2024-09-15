Derry City fans remembering Kian Dawson-Kirk who was killed in a tragic accident recently. Photograph: George SweeneyDerry City fans remembering Kian Dawson-Kirk who was killed in a tragic accident recently. Photograph: George Sweeney
33 fabulous fans photographs from Derry City's big FAI Cup win over Shelbourne

By Simon Collins
Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:13 GMT
DERRY City fans were served up a fantastic performance against their league title rivals Shelbourne as they knocked the Dubliners out of the FAI Cup in Saturday’s quarter-final tie at Brandywell.

The Lone Moor Road venue was packed to capacity and the atmosphere was electric as goals from Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen saw off the challenge of Damien Duff’s outfit. Our photographer George Sweeney was at the ground to catch some memorable moments for Derry fans who will be dreaming of a league and cup double.

Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking

Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City's game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

Ruaidhri Higgins salutes fans after Derry City’s victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking

Ruaidhri Higgins salutes fans after Derry City's victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final. Photograph: George Sweeney

Michael Duffy and Brian Maher celebrate Derry City’s FAI Cup quarter-final win over Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking

Michael Duffy and Brian Maher celebrate Derry City's FAI Cup quarter-final win over Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking

Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City's game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

