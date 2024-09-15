The Lone Moor Road venue was packed to capacity and the atmosphere was electric as goals from Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen saw off the challenge of Damien Duff’s outfit. Our photographer George Sweeney was at the ground to catch some memorable moments for Derry fans who will be dreaming of a league and cup double.
1. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking
Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking
Ruaidhri Higgins salutes fans after Derry City’s victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking
Michael Duffy and Brian Maher celebrate Derry City’s FAI Cup quarter-final win over Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. FAI Cup dream still alive and kicking
Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.