News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 68Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 68
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 68

37 Derry City fans photos in the summer sunshine at Brandywell

It wasn’t the result Derry City were seeking as they were held to a stalemate by Shelbourne but that didn’t deter Candy Stripes supporters enjoying the summer sunshine at Brandywell.
By Simon Collins
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

The sweltering heat wouldn’t have helped the players or the sticky Brandywell pitch but the fans certainly lapped it up in the stands and our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take a few fantastic snaps before kick-off. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!

Young fan Braelin cheering on the Candystripes against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 79

1. Summer nights at Brandywell

Young fan Braelin cheering on the Candystripes against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 79 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 71

2. Summer nights at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 71 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 72

3. Summer nights at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 72 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Young Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 73

4. Summer nights at Brandywell

Young Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 73 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:BrandywellCandy Stripes