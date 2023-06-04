It wasn’t the result Derry City were seeking as they were held to a stalemate by Shelbourne but that didn’t deter Candy Stripes supporters enjoying the summer sunshine at Brandywell.
The sweltering heat wouldn’t have helped the players or the sticky Brandywell pitch but the fans certainly lapped it up in the stands and our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take a few fantastic snaps before kick-off. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!
1. Summer nights at Brandywell
Young fan Braelin cheering on the Candystripes against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 79
2. Summer nights at Brandywell
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 71
3. Summer nights at Brandywell
Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 72
4. Summer nights at Brandywell
Young Derry City fans at the game against Shelbourne in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 73