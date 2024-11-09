Scores of Candy Stripes fans gathered at the Lone Moor Road venue to wish their heroes luck ahead of Sunday’s blue riband showpiece at the Aviva Stadium and our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take these fantastic photographs.

An incredible 40,000 fans are expected for Sunday’s 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Final.

The showpiece event between Drogheda United and Derry City at the Aviva Stadium kicks off on Sunday at 15:00.

Derry City are hoping for a seventh Cup victory while Drogheda United are on the hunt for just their second ever Cup Final win in the competition.

While the Drogheda United section is almost sold out, limited tickets remain in Derry City and neutral sections in what’s set to be another historic day in Dublin 4.

Drogheda United made the Final following a dramatic 3-2 win over Wexford when an injury-time Adam Foley goal saw them reach the Aviva for the first time since 2013.

Derry City reached the Final after their stunning 2-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park thanks to a Michael Duffy double and appear on the big stage once more after their 2022 triumph.

Limited tickets remain at fai.ie/tickets

1 . Big FAI Cup Final send-off for Derry City Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup Final against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Big FAI Cup Final send-off for Derry City Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup Final against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Big FAI Cup Final send-off for Derry City Derry City players greet fans gathered at Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning prior to their departure for Dublin ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup Final against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales