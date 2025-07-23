Speaking after this afternoon’s series of matches, Diolain Ward, Foyle Cup spokesperson said they were absolutely delighted with the way things had gone over the opening three days of what he described as ‘A Festival of Football.’

‘We have been working hard here at our headquarters in Foyle Arena to keep things running smoothly and again a massive thanks to our large team of volunteers who never let us down over this week every year.’

Wednesday sees most of the groups decided and teams will soon know what part of the tournament they progress to and a good idea of who they will face in the finals.

Diolain added: ‘The crowds attending the matches today across the district were once again immense – over 600 matches were scheduled to take place today, and 3,664 altogether over the week.

The Foyle Cup committee member concluded: ‘We would like to once again recognise the support of our sponsors, Derry Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, O’Neills, Choice Housing, Derry Credit Union, Ulster University, North west College of Technology, Inner City Trust and Brunswick Moviebowl – for without their support this event could not be delivered in the manner it has been.’

Stalemate between Tristar and Ballinamallard

TRISTAR FC. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1

BALLINAMALLARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

An under-13 Foyle Cup group game that saw both teams hoping for victory to possibly top their group. Tristar already with two victories under their belt and Ballinamallard with 1 win and 1 draw.

It was the Blues of Ballinamallard who took the advantage in the first half.

Winger Dominic Chuisiene collected a poor clearance before rounding the full back and slotting neatly under the advancing Tristar goalkeeper.

Tristar had an opportunity to equalise in the closing minutes of the half but the ball flew past the upright.

An early Tristar attack in the second half saw them draw level through.

A break down the left wing was cleared for a corner. From the resultant cross, midfielder Ruairi Campbell was on hand to blast home from six yards.

Both sides had clear opportunities late in the game to take all three points but it wasn’t to be and a share of the spoils was fair.

Scottish Side Partick Favourites for U15 Foyle Cup

PARTICK THISTLE . . . . . . .2

CLIFTONVILLE. . . . . . . . . .0

This Partick Thistle u-15 team must be favourites for the age group having accumulated 14 goals for and 0 against in their three opening group matches.

They faced stiff opposition on Wednesday afternoon against a strong Belfast side Cliftonville and came away with a 2-0 victory, a goal in each half securing maximum points for the Scottish side.

In a competitive match played at a frenetic pace, both goalkeepers were tested early on with long range strikes and aerial challenges the order of the day.

It was Partick’s impressive tall striker, Andy Kourssi who opened the scoring on 17 minutes.

A sharp turn just outside the box when he left two defenders in tow before shooting high into the top corner with the Cliftonville goalkeeper stranded.

Despite some probing to bring the score level it remained 1-0 to half time.

It was an own goal early in the second half that stunned the Belfast side. Great work on the left by Partick’s Kai Kilbride, beating two defenders, his low cross was deflected home by the boot of a Cliftonville centre back.

Cliftonville had a number of changes late on to try and reduce the deficit but the Scottish goalkeeper marshalled his defence well and held out to top their group.

Kilmacrennan Hit Newry for Six at Leafair Park

NEWRY CITY FC . . . . . . . . . . . 0 KILMACRENNAN CELTIC. . . . .6

Donegal side Kilmacrennan went into this final group game knowing they needed to win by five clear goals to have any chance of winning their group and it was centre forward Kai Corcoran who was the hero of the hour, coming away with four goals and an assist.

Newry were caught cold in the first minute when Corcoran intercepted a square ball from the right and neatly drilled home from six yards.

Sixteen minutes in the same player scored again. A high cross from the left wing was met by the head of Corcoran who gave the advancing keeper no chance from close range.

It was 3-0 after a bad defensive clearance fell to the feet of Reuben Lopez-Curran who made no mistake from inside the box.

The second half was only minutes old when Corcoran got his hat-trick. A long ball through the centre saw the striker race clear and place his shot under the keeper – 4-0.

With ten minutes remaining a long range shot was parried out by the Newry keeper but fell to the feet of Corcoran who made no mistake to claim his fourth.

In the last minute a corner from the right was drilled home to see the final score 6-0 to the Donegal side who now await to see if they win their group.

Foyle Cup 2025 Action from Wednesday's Foyle Cup u-15 group game between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Newry City at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Foyle Cup 2025 Sion Swifts Flames under-14's player Mia Patton races past Enniskillen Rangers defender Jill Cathcart at Clooney Park West. Photo: KEITH MOORE