By Michael Wilson
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:32 BST
With the Sean O’Kane Memorial competition including games at 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 age categories, it’s the 2017s which are under focus in our second slideshow from the weekend festival of football.

St Joseph’s Boys’ School in Creggan where Sean was a much loved teacher and colleague was a hive of sporting activity across Saturday and Sunday with photographer JIM McCAFFERTY there to capture all the action. So have a look as some of Jim’s photographs from the 2017 age group to see who your recognise . . . .

1. Quigley's Point Swifts 2017s who played in the Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School on Saturday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. 19-10-24 SOK 2017s - 46.jpg

3. Action from Saturday's 2017s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Tristar and Trojans at St. Joseph's Boys School.

4. Phoenix Athletic Girls 2017s who played in the Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School on Saturday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

