There were goals, tackles and near misses aplenty and right in the middle of the action were photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore, capturing some fantastic images of a week the young players will remember forever. Check out some of Jim and Keith’s photos from Day 3….
1. GOAL. . . .Foyle Harps score their opening goal against Culmore in the Foyle Cup u-15 group game at Leafair Park on Wednesday evening - a deft chip over the goalkeeper. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
GOAL. . . .Foyle Harps score their opening goal against Culmore in the Foyle Cup u-15 group game at Leafair Park on Wednesday evening - a deft chip over the goalkeeper. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. 17-07-24 FC u-14 crusaders v. castlewellan 12.jpg
Spectators at Lisnagelvin. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.