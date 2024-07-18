Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
47 PHOTOS: Thrills continue on Day 3 of Foyle Cup 2024

By Michael Wilson
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
The drama just kept coming with some great matches on Day 3 of the 2024 O’Neill’s Foyle Cup tournament.

There were goals, tackles and near misses aplenty and right in the middle of the action were photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore, capturing some fantastic images of a week the young players will remember forever. Check out some of Jim and Keith’s photos from Day 3….

GOAL. . . .Foyle Harps score their opening goal against Culmore in the Foyle Cup u-15 group game at Leafair Park on Wednesday evening - a deft chip over the goalkeeper. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

GOAL. . . .Foyle Harps score their opening goal against Culmore in the Foyle Cup u-15 group game at Leafair Park on Wednesday evening - a deft chip over the goalkeeper. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Spectators at Lisnagelvin. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. 17-07-24 FC u-14 crusaders v. castlewellan 12.jpg

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Action from Wednesday's u-15 Foyle Cup clash between Foyle Harps and Culmore FC in the O'Neills Foyle Cup at Leafair Park, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

