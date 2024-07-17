Indeed, there are an impressive 150 girls teams taking part in games throughout the north west this week and photographer Jim McCafferty has taken a snapshot of some of those female stars who are taking the competition by storm.
Following the highly successful parade on Monday it was quickly down to business and teams are building towards the weekend’s showpiece finals.
The crowds once again have been huge throughout the various venues in Derry, Tyrone and Donegal, especially at mini soccer centres, where spectators are four abreast watching matches the whole way around the perimeter of the pitches.
It is already looking like that attendance numbers of 2023, of over 200,000 spectators in attendance over the week of the event, will be easily surpassed.
