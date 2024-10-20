Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Eglinton Eagles and Phoenix at St. Joseph's Boys School.Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Eglinton Eagles and Phoenix at St. Joseph's Boys School.
49 PHOTOS: 2015s' Sean O'Kane Cup at St. Josephs Boys'

By Michael Wilson
Published 20th Oct 2024, 21:46 BST
The annual Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup once again drew hundreds of young footballers from across the city and district to St. Joseph's Boys' School, Creggan over the weekend.

Clubs from across the entire north west were represented over two days of competition which saw games at 2014, 2015 and 2017 age categories, a fitting way to remember the much loved and much missed former St Joseph’s Boys’ teacher, himself a huge football fan. With some top class talent on show, photographer JIM McCAFFERTY was on hand to capture all the action so check of some memorable photos from the 2-15 tournament . . .

A battle for possession during Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Letterkenny Rovers and Trojans at St. Joseph's Boys School.

A battle for possession during Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Letterkenny Rovers and Trojans at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Tristar and Aileach FC at St. Joseph's Boys School.

Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Tristar and Aileach FC at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Sion Swifts and Newell Academy at St. Joseph's Boys School.

Action from Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Sion Swifts and Newell Academy at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: Jim McCafferty

A battle for possession during Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Letterkenny Rovers and Trojans at St. Joseph's Boys School.

A battle for possession during Saturday's 2015s Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup between Letterkenny Rovers and Trojans at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: Jim McCafferty

