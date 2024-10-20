Clubs from across the entire north west were represented over two days of competition which saw games at 2014, 2015 and 2017 age categories, a fitting way to remember the much loved and much missed former St Joseph’s Boys’ teacher, himself a huge football fan. With some top class talent on show, photographer JIM McCAFFERTY was on hand to capture all the action so check of some memorable photos from the 2-15 tournament . . .