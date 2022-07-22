Zach Harkin put the home side ahead after fine work from Shea Boyle on the left, who saw his cross tapped home from six yards by the inrushing Harkin.

Late in the first period, Caolan O’Donnell had a chance to put Derry further in front but a sterling save from Beach FC keeper Bradley Cassler saved the day.

Derry’s second came courtesy of a superb 35-yards strike from Glenn McCourt who saw the keeper off his line and ably finished into the top corner.

The local side had many chances to close the game out but none were taken. The American’s first goal came from a mix-up between the Derry centre backs that saw Bryan Waites run through to tuck under the advancing Derry keeper and reduce the arrears to one.

Then, in the dying stages of the game, Beach pressed the Derry defence and claimed a corner on the left. The first corner was cleared to safety for a second corner on the right. The incoming ball was parried out and met by the foot of Brogan Comer who neatly tucked it away to give his side another point.

Derry will be kicking themselves that they didn’t take their early chances and close the game out but great credit to the plucky Californian team who never gave up.

Elsewhere a large crowd saw Sion Swifts come away with the Foyle Cup Ladies u-16 trophy after a narrow victory over local rivals Derry City at a sunswept Swilly Stadium in

Derry.

The only and winning goal, came midway through the first half and it was a sublime finish. Sion striker Bernie Ferriera sprinted 40 yards diagonally across the pitch, winning the ball at the corner flag. She then forced her way past two defenders and lobbed the goalkeeper from an acute angle.

This spurred Derry on for an equaliser but Sion’s defence was in top form and kept the City frontline at bay for the rest of the game.

Both teams deserve credit for serving up an excellent game of football that was enjoyed by a fantastic turnout of fans at the Templemore complex.

Meanwhile Foyle Harps had a comfortable 4-0 win over Limavady at Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon in the U13 section thanks to goals from Tony Murray, Lucas McCloskey, captain Corey McCauley (twice).

1. Foyle Cup Memories Beach FC's Brogan Comer gets possession during Thursday's u-14 Foyle Cup final group match against Derry City. Photo Sales

2. Foyle Cup Memories Derry's Niall McLaughlin gets his shot on goal against Beach FC during Thursday's u-14 group game against Beach FC, Californnia. Photo Sales

3. Foyle Cup Memories Derry City almost score from a corner in this aerial attack against Beach FC, California during Thursday's final group game in the Foyle Cup u-14 section. Photo Sales

4. Foyle Cup Memories Beach FC's Bryant Waits pulls a goal back after a mistake in the Derry defence. Photo Sales