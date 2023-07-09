News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Young fans at Derry City’s game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 068Young fans at Derry City’s game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 068
Young fans at Derry City’s game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 068

51 fantastic Derry City fans photos from a dramatic win over Sligo Rovers at Brandywell

There was no shortage of drama at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night as a 94th minute Will Patching penalty clinched a precious win over Sligo Rovers.
By Simon Collins
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST

It was another packed house on Foyleside and this match didn’t disappoint with three goals, two penalties, impressive debuts and the return of some of Derry’s star players who made a big impact from the bench.

The win moved Derry to within four points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers to reignite their title hopes and our photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic snaps as the Brandywell Faithful enjoyed a last ditch victory.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!

Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 035

1. Dramatic Brandywell win for Derry City

Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 035 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 036

2. Dramatic Brandywell win for Derry City

Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 036 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 038

3. Dramatic Brandywell win for Derry City

Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 038 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 037

4. Dramatic Brandywell win for Derry City

Derry City fans at the game against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS – 037 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13