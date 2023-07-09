51 fantastic Derry City fans photos from a dramatic win over Sligo Rovers at Brandywell
There was no shortage of drama at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night as a 94th minute Will Patching penalty clinched a precious win over Sligo Rovers.
By Simon Collins
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST
It was another packed house on Foyleside and this match didn’t disappoint with three goals, two penalties, impressive debuts and the return of some of Derry’s star players who made a big impact from the bench.
The win moved Derry to within four points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers to reignite their title hopes and our photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic snaps as the Brandywell Faithful enjoyed a last ditch victory.
Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!
Page 1 of 13