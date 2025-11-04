On May 21 1995, Danny Harkin raced to a phone box as the Clonmany community waited to hear the outcome of an Inishowen League match between Bridgend and Glengad.

Clonmany Shamrocks had won their game 2-1, but if Bridgend beat Glengad by 6-0, it meant they had won the League.

Many of the Clonmany Shamrocks fans went to support Glengad, as they willed them to stop Bridgend from taking the title.

Others had gathered in Clonmany’s Square Bar and as the game ended, Danny dialled the number on a phone beside The Fisherman’s Inn.

Celebrations for Clonmany Shamrocks in 1995.

With baited breath, those in The Square Bar waited for the news and there were roars of delight and relief when Danny informed them of the score.

Bridgend had, indeed, won – but by 5-0, one goal less than they needed – which meant Clonmany Shamrocks had won what had been a ‘very competitive’ League.

Someone from the bar then ran down to the Clonmany Shamrocks’ dressing rooms, where the team was waiting, to let them know they were Inishowen League winners.

It was a well-deserved win for Clonmany Shamrocks, who at that time were managed by Willie Gill – and the celebrations by the players and fans in the village and beyond continued long into the night in the Square.

Manager Willie Gill with committee members Charlie Doherty and Danny Harkin.

Inishowen League representative Thomas Lake also went to Clonmany that night, where he presented the team with the trophy.

Thirty years on and following much success for the club in the following years, the League win will once again be celebrated at a special Dinner Dance to be held on November 7.

Many of the winning League team and the 1995 committee will be in attendance, as the club recalls a defining moment in its history.

After securing the Jackie Crossan Premier League title, Clonmany Shamrocks then faced Bridgend Harps in the top four which they won 4-3 on penalties. The club then secured the treble when they won the Willie Grant West End League Cup by beating Newtown FC 1-0.

Celebrations outside the Square Bar in Clonmany.

The talented Clonmany Shamrocks panel at that time comprised of Seamus Ivers (in nets) , Shaun Devlin, Neil Grant, Michael Doherty, Don McGonagle, CJ Doherty, John Joe Harkin, Alan Quinn, Michael Doherty, Brendan Devlin, Conal Doherty, Martin Quinn, Danny Harkin, Fergal Harkin, Neil McCarron, Arthur Quinn and Patrick McCarron.

The committee included Charlie Doherty, John McCarron, Charlie McCarron, Neil McGonagle, Denis Coyle, Danny Harkin, Shaun Gill, Willie Gill and Tony Doherty.

The win ignited a run of success for Clonmany Shamrocks, which has continued to this day. The next League title win was in 2003 and the club is still going strong.

In recent times, the girls’ team won the treble and men won the double, while the reserves team also made their final, while U18s also achieving much success.

The Dinner Dance takes place on November 7 in the Ballyliffin Lodge at 7pm. Tickets, at 40 euro, are available from any committee member and the event is formal dress. Entertainment will be provided by the David Craig Band and Two Men and A Pint.

For tickets, contact Micheal 0035387 398 5726, Danny 0035386 846 4162 or the club page. The Club Lotto, which is also a guaranteed 15,000 euro every week, can also be purchased on the club page.