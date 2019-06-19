Aaron Jarvis to stay at Institute

Institute boss John Quigg received an early boost with midfielder Aaron Jarvis confirming he’s staying at the club for the 2019/20 season.

A host of clubs including Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Derry City were all believed to be interested in Jarvis, so his decision to remain at ‘Stute has delighted Quigg.

“We have already signed Conor Tourish, Raymond Foy and Brendan McLaughlin, so for Aaron to now confirm that he wants to see out his contract with us is great, for not just the club but for the squad,” stated Quigg.

“At the end of the day there were clubs looking for him, clubs like Cliftonville and Ballymena, so for him to commit for the new season and see out his contract is fantastic.

“We have lost Ronan Wilson and Ronan Doherty and anyone who was at the Cliftonville versus Derry City game on Friday night, could see what those boys can do.

“We are hoping to add a goalkeeper and a striker within the next few weeks and I’ll also be looking to sign a few more young players from around the North West.”

Meanwhile if there is anyone who would be interested in completing a stewarding course through the IFA, please contact Andrew Russell, Vice Chairman, on 0789 082 4156.

The club are always looking for volunteers and any support would be greatly appreciated.