Aaron McEneff aiming for Shamrock Rovers FAI Cup glory

Midfielder Aaron McEneff admits he’ll accept any free drinks on offer from Derry City fans if he manages to score the winner against Dundalk in Sunday’s FAI Cup Final and deny Vinny Perth’s side the ‘Treble’.

The Shamrock Rovers man, who has had an impressive debut season at Tallaght, knows how much it would mean not only the Hoops fans, but also the Candy Stripes’ followers if they could stop the in-form Oriel Park men at the Aviva Stadium, this weekend.

“For one day only Derry City fans can become Shamrock Rovers supporters,” he joked, “If I score the winner I’m happy to come up from Dublin and take the free pints from Derry fans, don’t worry about that!

“Jokes aside, you obviously have the boys from Derry playing at Dundalk - Mickey (Duffy), ‘Fats’ (Patrick McEleney) and Jarvy (Dean Jarvis), while Danny Lafferty and myself are in the Rovers’ squad, so there is a strong Derry contingent between the two teams which is good to see for Derry because they like to support their own.”

The former Maiden City Academy graduate is acutely aware that for this Rovers team to be remembered they have to secure silverware and what a better way to do that but to end the Hoops’ incredible 32 year wait for FAI Cup glory against their biggest rivals.

“The way the gaffer (Stephen Bradley) speaks, he has been building the squad now for a number of years since he’s been at the club and it’s definitely been moving in the right direction each year, that’s clear to see for people outside, but it’s all about getting that first trophy for us. Every player, all the management, staff and everyone at the club really, really want that,” he insisted.

“You can be a good team, play nice football, but people only remember winners, whether it be leagues or cups, you have to win things to be considered successful as a team.”

The 24-year-old has only had one success against the Lilywhites during his League of Ireland career to date, that coming in 2017 when Derry City secured a 3-1 win at Maginn Park but he believes Stephen Bradley’s side can get the win on Sunday.

“As a player I have only beaten Dundalk once,” he said, “To be fair, they have been the driving force of the league, these past few years but I think we have pushed them in all the games that we have played.

“We have always given them a good game and have done well in games but probably just haven’t scored at the right times in games or been ruthless enough to get the job done.

“In terms of the league, a few sloppy results cost us this year but in a cup final all that’s put to bed and it’s just stripped back. There are two teams on the pitch that day and the best team wins.

“It’s a massive game and we all know that. Anyone who has played in the league will tell you it’s the biggest game all year and it’s the game that everybody as players wants to be involved in at the end of the year. It’s in Aviva, the National Stadium, and you have a chance of lifting a trophy.”

The former St Columb’s College student, who will have a big army of fans at the Aviva on Sunday cheering him on, admitted leaving the Brandywell was a big decision but he feels his move south has been a positive one.

“Whenever I was making the decision, it was always going to be hard to leave Derry, my home town club, but I just thought it was right for me at the time,” he confirmed.

“It has proven to be the case because this season has been a positive for me, bar the injury that I picked up when I was out for a number of weeks. Other than that, I have enjoyed it here in Dublin.

“We have played some good stuff and it would be nice to finish it off with a trophy for all the hard work we have put in. That would obviously set it up nicely for next year.

“We got a few tickets for the final as players but I had to order an extra 35 tickets so there’s a fair squad coming down from Derry, it should be a good day.”

If Rovers are to win the cup, one man who is likely to play a major role in that success will be Republic of Ireland international, Jack Byrne and McEneff believes the 23-year-old Dubliner’s decision to return home is paying off for him.

“Jack is just a proper footballer. You ask Jack to track back or do a 90 yard run, that’s not what he’s about, he’s a total footballer,” he explained.

“He sees things before other people sees them and rightly so that he’s made his debut for Ireland this year because he’s a serious talent.

“He has became a good mate to me since I have come down here and you have to give him a lot of credit for what he done by coming back to the league and showing people how good he is.

“He has obviously always had the talent but he has come back and people are now starting to see his talent every day. In training he’ll do something, it might be a pass that no one else would see or might be small things like his bit of movement or whatever, but he does things that other players can’t do.

“That’s what you like to see and other people like to watch that in a football player.”