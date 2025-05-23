Derry City's Adam O'Reilly gets tight to Graham Burke during the 2-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

DERRY man Aaron McEneff completed his transformation from Brandywell treasure to Derry City’s public enemy number one after his last gasp winner for Shamrock Rovers.

The Cornshell Fields man came off the bench in the second half and fired home the winner to silence the Brandywell’s biggest attendance of the season and send Rovers six points clear at the top and EIGHT ahead of Derry who have a game in hand.

If that sucker punch wasn’t hard enough to take for the home support, McEneff rubbed salt in the wounds with his overzealous celebration which riled the fans behind the goal in the North Stand and then in front of the Southend Park stand who were up in arms.

He received a yellow card for inciting the crowd but the former Derry City midfielder shrugged it off as he helped his team to a significant away win – a fifth on the trot for Stephen Bradley’s side who are hitting top form.

Danny Mullen put Derry City ahead in the second half. Photo by Kevin Morrison

Derry slipped to third and now haven't won against Rovers in the league in nine attempts but sub Danny Mullen's fifth goal of the season on 66 minutes put them firmly in the driving seat.

That lead lasted less than six minutes as Michael Noonan headed in from close range after Roberto Lopes' long range strike was turned onto the crossbar by Brian Maher. There was some controversy to that equalising goal as Mullen appeared to be fouled in the build-up.

Derry reacted well to that setback but it was a former hero turned villain, McEneff who had the last laugh with that 89th minute winner from close range.

Fellow sub, Danny Mandroiu threaded a pass through to Noonan who picked out McEneff's run towards the near post and he made no mistake.

That goal ensured a seventh game unbeaten as the Dubliners ominously started shifting through the gears.

Ahead of kick-off there was a moment's applause for Derry City's late club President and primary shirt sponsor Paul Diamond whose funeral took place on Wednesday while the Derry players wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

It was a third game in the space of a week for in-form Rovers and Stephen Bradley made three changes from the team which hammered St Pat's in Tallaght on Monday night with Aaron Greene preferred to Noonan up front. Cory O'Sullivan replaced Josh Honohan and Dan Cleary came in for Lee Grace.

Derry were without injured Ronan Boyce and Shane Ferguson was deployed in that problematic right back position in one of two changes Derry made from their 1-1 draw in Drogheda last week. Carl Winchester returned from suspension and replaced Robbie Benson in the middle of the park.

Derry began with promise and the dangerous Gavin Whyte left O'Sullivan in his wake with a neat turn inside his own half before driving towards goal. O'Sullivan was penalised for a push on the City winger and from the resultant free-kick taken by Duffy, Sam Todd headed over the crossbar.

Duffy was gifted possession inside the Rovers penalty area when Dan Cleary's attempted clearance fell kindly to the winger but his curling effort sailed harmlessly wide of the far post.

Match referee Marc Lynch was card happy early on and issued three contentious yellow cards inside eight first half minutes to Boyce and Winchester and Rovers' defender O'Sullivan who was replaced by Honohan after just 18 minutes as the Rovers boss wasted no time in turning to his substitutes’ bench.

Derry carved open the Rovers defence with a neat pass into the feet of Whyte just inside the penalty area on 25 minutes and the ex-Portsmouth man glided past his man before picking out Boyce eight yards from goal. The striker's first time strike was deflected behind by Adam Matthews who recovered well.

From the corner the ball eventually came to Ferguson in space at the back post but the full-back fired his effort wide of the target.

Rovers' first shot on target arrived on 33 minutes after Ferguson's pass was intercepted inside his own half. Aaron Greene crossed low towards Graham Burke but his powerful strike was saved comfortably by Brian Maher.

Rovers were bossing the ball at the start of the second half but it was Derry who broke the deadlock in devastating fashion on 66 minutes.

Winchester won the ball from Byrne before finding Paul McMullan on the right flank. The winger played a delicious pass to send his fellow Scot, Mullen into space and the former Patrick Thistle striker finished expertly past Ed McGinty.

That lead lasted less than six minutes as Lopes' ferocious strike from distance was turned onto the bar by Maher but the City keeper couldn’t get to his feet quick enough and substitute Noonan reacted quickest and headed into the net from close range.

McMullan and Mullen combined brilliantly again on 75 minutes but the latter couldn't get enough lift on the ball to guide it over the head of McGinty who snuffed out the danger.

Matthews made an important block to deny Duffy's close range strike with nine minutes remaining as Derry went in search of a winner.

Rovers issued a killer blow in the final minute when Mandroiu split the defence with a searching pass into Noonan who picked out the run of McEneff and the Derry man made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Four minutes of stoppage time was signalled but Derry couldn't find an equaliser as their four match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

Derry City: Maher; Ferguson (Doherty 77), Connolly, Holt, Cann, Todd; Whyte (McMullan 60), O'Reilly (Benson 84), Winchester, Duffy (Hoban 84); Boyce (Mullen 60).

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Matthews, Lopes, Cleary, Grant, O'Sullivan (Honohan 18), Byrne (McEneff 77), Nugent (Mandroiu), Burke (Watts 64), Greene (Noonan 64).

Referee - Marc Lynch.