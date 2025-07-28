Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds.

BOHEMIANS boss Alan Reynolds blasted the state of the 'disgraceful' Brandywell pitch he reckons is in its worst state of disrepair since it was installed in 2018.​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Events outside the Foyleside venue overshadowed the clash between second and third in the table on Friday night as Bohemians fans as two people were treated for injuries after 'prearranged' violence.

Reynolds wasn't privy to the trouble outside the ground but his concern was the alarming condition of the Brandywell's artificial surface which had Reynolds scratching his head afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what?”, he began. "The pitch is absolutely disgraceful. It just doesn't lend itself to football. There's a lot of ball in the air and you're going direct and I couldn't blame any of the players for that.

A general view of the Brandywell pitch.

"You can't play on that. It's bone dry. It was just an okay game. I don't' know why the pitch wasn't watered. It's watered on other days and not watered today. Not that it makes a big difference but I thought it was just an okay game.

"Credit to the players, both sets of players trying to play on that. We'll take a point. It's a tough place to come but I have to say that pitch is disgraceful."

Former York City and Airdrie striker Dipo Akinyemi opened the scoring with his first Derry goal on his league debut five minutes into first half stoppage time. Ross Tierney cancelled it out early in the second half and both teams had to settle for a point apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Shamrock Rovers seven points clear of second placed Bohs with 11 games to go and Reynolds will be hoping to close the gap when the Hoops host Derry next Sunday in Tallaght.

“I've been here on other days an they've been watering it and making the best of it. For some reason tonight they didn't and I struggle with that. I’m not sure what that's about but it is as bad as I've seen it and it played terrible.

Look, we made mistakes and they made mistakes and I think a draw was probably a fair result.

"They [Rovers] are probably [happiest]. It's Derry and Rovers next week which is a big one as well. ”We can't be looking at that and I'm sure Tiernan isn't looking at that. I thought it was a scrappy game tonight. We'll take it.

"There weren't too many chances but I blame the pitch. People come to watch this league. It's second and third in the league and they get served up that, I blame the pitch"