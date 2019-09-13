Ally Gilchrist wants big Derry City performance

After signing a contract extension, Ally Gilchrist would love to cap off a fine week with a trophy in Derry City’s cabinet.

The Scottish defender, knows tomorrow evening’s EA Sports Cup Final against in-form Dundalk is going to be a tough test, but it’s one he and his team-mates are looking forward too.

“These are the type of games I joined Derry for. It’s very exciting, it’s a sell out and I think all the boys are relishing the chance to win some silverware this season,” Gilchrist added.

“We have gone toe to toe with Dundalk all season and there is a mutual respect for each other whenever we play but obviously, that all goes out the window when we start.

“We need to be firing on all cylinders and, as I said, we are all looking forward to it now.

“Getting a trophy in the cabinet would give all the boys confidence for not just the rest of this season but also next year. We have still got a lot to play for.”

In their last match in Derry, Dundalk won thanks to Georgie Kelly’s 117 minute header which sealed a 3-2 FAI Cup win and the 24-year-old Gilchrist believes the feeling in the dressing room after that defeat is something one one want to experience again.

“We were down after the FAI Cup loss and we had a chat about that after the game saying we don’t want to have that sort of feeling again,” he said.

“We want to give the fans something to cheer about and hopefully we can put in a good performance.

“You have to give credit to our fans this season, they have backed us all the way, all season, through defeats, through wins.

“I definitely haven’t taken the support we have received this year for granted, it has been absolutely brilliant, we can’t fault the fans.”

Declan Devine was delighted the ex-Shamrock Rovers man is signed up for 2020 and he feels the centre-back fits in perfectly to Derry’s project for the forthcoming years.

“We are a project and it’s great that Ally wants to be part of that,” confirmed the Derry boss.

“It is a project but we have to get better next year and get better the following year again. It will all come down to having good nucleus of players and Ally Gilchrist certainly fulfils that.

“He has been brilliant here and to know that he’s going to be turning up here in pre-season is absolutely brilliant.

“At the minute we are in a good place. We have Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Ciaron Harkin, Ally, Eoin Toal, Gerardo Bruna, Michael McCrudden, Darren McCauley and Aidy Delap, so we have the nucleus of a good group here, but we want to do more business .

“We want more players to stay and we also want to add to the panel.”