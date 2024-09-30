DISAPPOINTED: Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins. Photograph: George Sweeney

The sentiments of a certain Rocky Balboa who should know a thing or two about picking yourself up off the canvas after a knockdown. Derry City were hit hard by the old 'one-two' against Drogheda on Friday - the 'one' being Frantz Pierrot, the 'two' Douglas James-Taylor - and how long they stay down will now determine their fate in a title race no one seems to want to win

The positives? Well, it's not the first time Derry have been caught on the chin by an opponent this season. After Galway shocked Ruaidhri Higgins men at the end of August they responded with two of their best performances of the season against Shelbourne in the FAI Cup and Shamrock Rovers in the league.

And with five games to go - just 450 minutes of football - that quality and resolve is needed now more than ever but Higgins must be praying Friday shock therapy in Weavers Park can help his players can finally add the one ingredient missing from any of the title contenders this season - consistency.

Not that the City boss was in any mood to offer excuses after Pierrot's second half brace saw another opportunity slip through the Candy Stripes' fingers.

"It's disappointing to say the least," admitted Higgins, "We huffed and puffed, had periods of possession but we lacked an edge. We lacked a spark which is disappointing given the period of the season we're in and that's on me ultimately. We didn't show an edge about our play and I take that one on the chin.

"It's concerning, there's no doubt. It’s concerning given the performance against Shelbourne in the cup and then the late equaliser last week. Confidence was high but we lacked a spark for whatever reason.

"The one thing I will say is we have shown the capacity to recover from setbacks and that will be the goal again."

If there was any consolation on a weekend to forget for the Candy Stripes it was that both Shelbourne and reigning champions Rovers continue to stutter along in much the same manner as Derry and the damage inflicted by a potentially very hurtful defeat only proved slight after Shels drew at home to Sligo and Rovers were humbled 0-3 at home by a resurgent St. Pat's team

Cold comfort perhaps and Higgins stressed Derry, who have won only one of their last seven league games, need to look after their own affairs before casting an eye over toward their opponents.

"It has to change or else that (winning the league) won't happen," he added, " It has to change.

"You look at the form Galway are in; you look at the form St Pat's are in; it's there for the taking for someone and we need to react fast. Our league form hasn't been good enough if you look at it over the last seven games "If you look at it over the last 15 games it's not bad so we just need to recover quickly and try to string some results together between now and the end of the season if we are to be successful. If we don't do that, then we won't be (successful).

"It's still all to play for, of course it is. We will never give it up, that's for sure. We need to get this out of our system asap. I'm not making any excuses at all for the result, but we need to get it out of our system asap and get to work because there is so much still to play for.

"We need to understand that. We all need to understand that and take this one on the chin, as hurtful as it is. We have to get on with it, we have no other choice."

Analysis is always conducted in hindsight and dictated by results. Victory can hide a myriad of mistakes and for the opening hour on Friday Derry seemed in control, albeit lacking any notable threat on the opposition goal. Unfortunately that changed with two mistakes from two of Derry best and most consistent performers over recent weeks: Andre Wisdom and Ciaran Coll.

Wisdom was caught in possession on halfway just past the hour mark while Coll dived in on Douglas-Taylor eight minutes later and the on-loan Walsall forward made Derry pay dearly for each misdemeanour, twice teeing up strike partner Pierrot to score.

"It was uncharacteristic," agreed Higgins of the crucial opening goal, "The second goal is the type of goal Drogheda are renowned for scoring, two players in the front line who can cause you problems. We knew that and we prepared for that. The two goals are extremely disappointing and easily avoidable from our end.

"Tonight we didn't really do the things we don't like doing which is disappointing. To be successful you have to do things you don't like doing, so we need to get back to that."

Derry's attention now turns to the FAI Cup and the small matter of Friday semi-final against Bohemians in Dalymount Park where Higgins wants to see a reaction.

"If you can't galvanise yourself and get ready for a cup semi-final then you’re in trouble and it's something we have done well when we've had setbacks - that is got going again."