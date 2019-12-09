Barcelona star given green light to join Manchester United, Red Devils line up Real Madrid swap deal, and more

It was another hectic weekend of Premier League action. Here are today's rumours.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has hinted that midfielder Arturo Vidal could swap the Nou Camp for Old Trafford and join Manchester United next month.

Vidal has featured infrequently for Barca this season, and is said to be open to a move in January.

Speaking over the weekend, Valverde appeared to hint that Vidal could well move on next month. He said: "Vidal is our player. We are happy with him. There are so many rumours. We will see tomorrow if he plays or not. And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens.

"There's a lot of things going on in January but it's true that we have a lot of midfielders."

According to the Sunday Mirror, United have contacted Vidal's agent over a potential transfer.

The rest of today's headlines:

Manchester City reportedly have first refusal on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but are unlikely to move for winger, who was formerly on the books at City. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Bayern Munich Niko Kovac was at Goodison Park for Everton’s win over Chelsea, but has distanced himself from the vacant manager job on Merseyside. (Goal)

Crystal Palace have made Burnley winger Dwight McNeil their top target to replace Wilf Zaha. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid will offer Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in a swap deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sunday Express)

Patrick Vieira has confirmed his interest in taking the vacant Arsenal job. (Daily Mirror)