Barcelona to the New York Red Bulls - The Derry man making waves in the MLS!

Derry City native Sean McCafferty says he has been ”humbled” by his appointment as Director of Academy at Major League Soccer club, the New York Red Bulls

The former Finn Harps and Limavady United player will oversee all technical aspects of the Red Bull’s Academy from the Under 12s through to the Under 18s as well as the club’s Under 23 team that competes in United Soccer League Two which runs across the US and Canada.

The club say McCafferty will also work closely with the Red Bulls First Team staff to ensure the same philosophy, playing style and training principles are taught throughout all levels of the academy.

“I am humbled to have been appointed as the Academy Director of such a world-class organisation as the New York Red Bulls,” McCafferty told the club’s official website.

“The work that has been done at the Academy level up to this point has been fantastic, especially given the number of players that have gone on to play meaningful minutes for our First Team as well as represent their respective countries at the International level.

“It is my goal, along with the hard-working and talented staff, to improve on the success we’ve had and create a learning environment that is second to none.

“Our objective will be to ensure we identify and develop more players like Tyler Adams (who this year moved from New York to the Red Bull’s sister club, RB Leipzig, to replace Naby Keita after his move to Liverpool), Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Connor Lade and Derrick Etienne Jr., whilst staying true to the Red Bulls philosophy and style of play,”

“I have no doubt we will be successful in reaching our goal of being the most innovative and productive Academy in the United States and I look forward to being a part of the future successes of our players and teams, both on and off the field.

The Derry man has built quite a reputation in the States and is no stranger world renowned clubs such as the Red Bulls having previously served as Academy Director at Barcelona’s Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona where he coached new Schalke FC signing Matthew Hoppe and LA Galaxy player Julian Araujo.

Prior to joining the Barca Residency Program, McCafferty spent four years as the Technical and Academy Director for Continental FC Delco in Delaware, Pennsylvania.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sean to the organisation,” New York Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlet added on the club website.

“We took our time with this search and vetted a lot of candidates. Having spent a lot of time with Sean, we are confident that he has the experience and know-how to lead our academy. I expect him to set a high standard and help our coaches and players continue their development and achieve their full potential.”

“We will look to Sean to lead continued development around our academy structure,” Hamlett said.

“Alongside his knowledge of the sport and ability to lead players and coaches, Sean has excellent experience in building programs and undertaking new initiatives. We know he is the right person to continue to evolve our academy and produce top players.”