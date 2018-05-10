Barry McNamee relishing Derry City return

Former Derry City favourite Barry McNamee admits it’s going to be strange returning to the Brandywell tomorrow evening, as a Cork City player.

The Ramelton man moved to Leeside in November and he has settled in well with the champions, but he concedes the Candy Stripes faithful could make it an intimidating atmosphere.

“By all accounts it has been a sell out nearly every game so far and it’s obviously nice to see the crowds coming back,” he said.

“Yes it’s going to be different to go there as an away player but it’s a game I’m looking forward too.

“Derry are in a good run of form, bar the blimp to Bray last Friday, we know it’s going to be a tough game and we know about the great players they have and they’ll look to get the ball down and play, so we are under no illusions that it’s going to be a tough game.

“As I said it’s going to be different for me coming as an opposition player but I suppose for the players and the fans in Derry it has kind of been a long time coming, so I suppose at this stage now they are just delighted it’s there.

It doesn’t matter if your backs are up against the wall and you have to grind out the result or if you are winning 3-0 or 4-0, we just want to win and that’s the mentality we have. Barry McNamee

“The run that the boys are on the fans have obviously got behind them and it could be an intimidating place to play on Friday night.”

McNamee is happy that John Caulfield’s side are sitting top of the pile, as one of the big reasons for leaving Derry and joining the Turner’s Cross men was to win honours.

“We spoke at the start of the season about trying to win every game and to be fair it doesn’t matter how you get the three points, it’s all about just winning the game,” he insisted.

“It doesn’t matter if your backs are up against the wall and you have to grind out the result or if you are winning 3-0 or 4-0, we just want to win and that’s the mentality we have.

“Look if we go to Derry on Friday night and play well and win then that’s grand, but if we have to just sit in and battle hard and try to get the three points the other way it doesn’t really bother us. Everyone in our squad knows most of the Derry players and we’ll have to do our job.

“We know whenever Derry are doing well how much a boost the crowd becomes but it’s up to us to just adjust to things and everybody knows there own game and we just have to settle down and try to take the crowd out of it and play our normal game.”

Having already played the likes of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford a couple of times, this will be the first Derry versus Cork encounter of the season and because of that McNamee believes both sides will not go out with all guns blazing in the early stages.

“With it being only a ten team league this year and if you take in the cup competitions you could be playing teams five or six times, so it’s strange to think now that we have played Dundalk, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers twice and this will be the first time that we have played Derry,” he remarked.

“So it’s probably going to be a feeling out process early on and it could be a wee bit cagey at the start.

“We are going to do our analysis on them and they are going to do the same on us, so there’s going to be no excuses at the end of the day.”

The talented midfielder along with fellow new signings Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier have ensured the Rebel Army have maintained their winning form this campaign.

“We have played 15 games and I have been down in Cork now three or four months, so I’m setting in grand playing away and doing OK,” he added.

“We talked about things before the season starting that with Cork winning the league last year everybody would be gunning for us, so we had a target on our back kind of thing, but to be fair we have all worked hard and after a couple of disappointing defeats we have reacted well and our sitting top at the minute and it’s a nice place to be.”