Battling Derry City suffer narrow Shamrock Rovers loss

A spirited Derry City side suffered their third defeat of the season, as Shamrock Rovers secured a hard fought 1-0 win, at the Brandywell.

Declan Devine's side were always in the game but a super defensive display by Lee Grace and Roberto Lopes ensured the Dubliners sealed the points, thanks to Aaron Greene's first half strike.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe went close for Derry City in the first half.

The Brandywell men themselves were solid at the back but a defensive mistake from Eoin Toal allowed Greene to break the offside trap to latch onto Jack Byrne's pass, before side footing home past Derry keeper Peter Cherrie.

Derry piled on the pressure in the second half but failed to really test Rovers keeper Alan Mannus, as the Tallaght men secured their eighth win a row