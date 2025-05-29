BEN Doherty is hoping to rid himself of the 'Gypsies' curse at Dalymount Park on Friday night as he readies himself for a crunch clash with Bohemians before the midseason break.

The full back, personally, hasn't enjoyed the best of fortune during recent games against Bohs as he twice sustained injuries which kept him sidelined for some time.

A hamstring injury sustained against the Dubliners at Brandywell last October ended his season prematurely and coincided with Derry's nose-dive in form which cost them the league and cup.

Fast forward to February of this year and he broke a bone on the top of his foot while turning on the Brandywell surface against the same opposition.

Ben Doherty set to continue comeback from injury against Bohemians. Photograph: George Sweeney

While he would be forgiven for having reservations about playing against Bohs again, the common denominator with both injuries was the pitch and so he's hoping Friday's meeting has a positive outcome for both himself and the team!

He returned to action as a sub in the 2-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers last weekend and is hoping he can keep a clean bill of health for the remainder of the campaign as he continues his comeback against familiar foes.

"It hasn't [been easy]," he agreed. "I had the hamstring injury last year towards the end which ruled me out of the last five games or so. It was against Bohemians at Brandywell toward the end of last year when it happened. I played the semi-final and then the week after we were playing them at home at that's when it happened.

"It was a bad time for me obviously but a good time in a way because the break came and I was able to do my recovery over the break. I came back in, worked hard with Leah [McCreadie] and the staff here and got back to myself and then something so innocuous - just my foot with the pitch, whatever way I turned I pulled a bit of bone off the top of my foot. It was a niggly, frustrating one which was time sensitive. I had to wait for healing times and there's nothing you could do."

There will be no such pitch concerns with the Dalymount grass but whether Tiernan Lynch gives him the green light to start or not, he's ready for the call.

"I'm available and I've been training the last two weeks now but there's nothing that gives me the right that the manager has to play me just because I'm back in. It's probably a good option for him to have me back. I'll be ready for when I'm called upon but I've been out for six weeks and he's not just going to throw me back in for one game.

"I've had the conversation and I'd rather be here from now until the end of the year available, instead of playing one game and not be here for the rest of the season. So it's something we're working on so I'm looking forward to Friday night and the second half of the season."