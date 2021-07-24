Big game calls for big players as Derry City start FAI Cup campaign on the road

Derry City’s Eoin Toal is one of those young players who boss Ruaidhri Higgins will be hoping he shines at Head in the Game Park.

Higgins believes big games are the perfect platform for his players to go and show everyone what they are about.

“It’s the cup, it’s exciting and it’s something different and yes it is a big game for both clubs, but I think it’s two evenly matched teams and whatever happens I’m sure it will be a very tight affair,” he insisted.

“We have a lot of good players and we have players who want to play in big games and be successful.

“We have players trying to make a name for themselves as a lot of them are very young and I think it’s these competitions and these types of games that can really give them the springboard to kick-on and develop in the careers.”

The 36-year-old will be taking the positives from their first half display against champions Shamrock Rovers last week and although he was disappointed that they let slip a 2-0 lead before eventually losing 4-2 to the Hoops, he’s looking for his side to bounce back.

Higgins also believes that Tim Clancy will also take positives from their 2-0 loss at St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night, as he felt for periods at Richmond Park the Drogs did more than hold their own against the joint league leaders.

“Both of us are coming off two defeats, which you’re never happy about but obviously there were elements of our game, particularly in the first half that I was delighted with, against the best team in the country, so we have to take the positives from that game,” he confirmed.

“Having watched Drogheda’s game back from last week there was elements of their performance that was very good as well.

“So while both of us have come off a defeat, I’m sure Tim will be pleased by large parts of last week and obviously as I said I’m happy with our first half performance and we have to take the positives from that.”

The Brandywell men will again be without winger Marc Walsh and midfielder Jack Malone also misses out through suspension.

Meanwhile striker Jamie McGonigle is relishing the chance to play in the FAI Cup despite being handed the ‘toughest draw’ of the round.

“For me personally I think getting a cup run is massive,” said the 2018 Irish Cup winner.