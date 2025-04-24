Ardmore FC captain Jack Higgins with his Enniskillen Town United counterpart at Windsor Park ahead of Friday's ​fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup Final. (Photo: IFA)

​fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup Final Ardmore v Enniskillen Town Utd (Friday, Windsor Park, 7.45pm)

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardmore v Enniskillen Town Utd

(Windsor Park, 7.45pm)

Thirty years on from watching as a wide eyed seven-year-old when Ardmore F.C. missed out on a place in the IFA Junior Cup final, Feidhlim O'Neill will lead his home club out at Windsor Park on Friday night for the biggest 90 minutes in the club's history.

The rechristened fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup has been the premier junior football competition in the north since 1888 and a holy grail of Ardmore's since the club was founded in 1978. That 1995 semi-final was as close as they'd managed until this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Casey's sublime semi-final goal in extra-time against Raceview helped changed that particular statistic and was the cue for cup final fever to grip the small village on the outskirts of Derry's Waterside.

"Everyone has been saying it already but the final is massive, absolutely massive," explained the Ardmore manager, "Hopefully we will reach another one at some stage in the future but we know how long it has taken us to get here.

"Reaching a Junior Cup final is not easy, it's not something you would do year in year out so you have to try and enjoy it. I've been trying to get the boys to realise the magnitude of what they've achieved by reaching the final but now we want to go out and give it a real go.

"I was only a nipper at our last semi-final and never did I think I'd be managing the club in the final, definitely not. I'm lucky to be in the position I'm in, I don't take it for granted. I see it as a great privilege to be involved with Ardmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been involved in various capacities over the years but this has been the golden ticket for me. Nothing gets better."

It's been a fairy-tale first season as manager for the Ardmore native with the villagers also flying high in the NWJL Premier Division but standing in their way is a seasoned Enniskillen Town United team likely to be the best side Ardmore have faced this year.

O'Neill is aware most have Enniskillen as hot favourites but Ardmore faced the Fermanagh men last season, leading until the 70th minute before being undone in extra-time by a late penalty.

"A lot of people have said this final is a formality for Enniskillen and they're hot favourites with many but we will take heart from last year's game," adds O'Neill, "I know they've changed a bit since then - we have too - but that was a close game, a great game for a neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll take heart from that performance. It was very fine margins and it could be fine margins again in the final between winning and losing. Hopefully we'll have the belief in ourselves to go out and give it a real go, I know I have that belief in the lads.

"I don't think you can be a bad team and reach this stage of the competition so Friday night is going to be two good teams and anybody in Windsor Park who is not affiliated with either club, I'd say you're for a real treat as regards the game."

The locals warmed up for the final with back-to-back league victories over BBOB and a clean bill of health ahead of the trip to Belfast.

"The boys understand the size of the game and the test that we have in front of us, but it is just another game of football, something to enjoy," he stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been trying to hammer home to the lads not to get caught up by the occasion, just to play the way they can and hopefully they do that. I know they will give it their best shot because they are a great group of players, very clued in, so I have no doubt they will give it everything.

"You lose all control to an extent once they cross the white line but preparation wise the players couldn't have given me any more than they have. And that goes for every day since I have been coaching them. Some of the players I've been coaching seven or eight years, some were in the reserve team with me and have moved up.

"A lot of the group I've had for years and I've no doubt the whole squad will give it their all. They're a tight knit, honest bunch with plenty of talent."

And being an Ardmore native, someone who has filled most roles at a club he's been associated for almost all of his 36 years, O'Neill knows exactly what a cup victory would mean to his community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Around the village itself there's a lot of talk about the final and people are every excited to be going. We're trying to involved a lot of the kids around the place to be mascots and ball boys and stuff. I'm sure Enniskillen is just the same.

"It really hits home at times like this because in 1995 I was a seven year old watching the semi-final and now I'm managing Ardmore so hopefully this whole experience helps the club recruit a few more of the next generation into getting involved with the club. It's a great platform to do that.

"We will have a few bus loads travelling and hopefully among the mascots we will have ex-players' sons, current players sons and just people from around the village. It's a great community occasion and great to get everyone involved on the day.

"It is for Ardmore Football Club but we're a community club so this occasion is for the whole village too and we want as many involved as possible.

"I would say there'll not be too many left in Ardmore on Friday night!"