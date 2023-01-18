Institute's game against Derry City, in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup, has been postponed, the encounter was scheduled to take place at the Brandywell tonight.

The game was called off this morning due to the weather conditions and concerns for the safety of players and fans on the pitch, in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and travelling to and from the match.

The game will be rescheduled in due course and tonight’s postponement will be disappointing for both clubs as manager’s Brian Donaghey and Ruaidhrí Higgins were both looking forward to the encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

City midfielder Ben Doherty, who only recently re-joined the club, will have to wait to dawn the Candystripes jersey again because of the postponement.