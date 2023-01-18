Billy Kee Memorial Cup game called off
Institute’s encounter against Derry City in the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup tonight, has been postponed.
The game was called off this morning due to the weather conditions and concerns for the safety of players and fans on the pitch, in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and travelling to and from the match.
The game will be rescheduled in due course and tonight’s postponement will be disappointing for both clubs as manager’s Brian Donaghey and Ruaidhrí Higgins were both looking forward to the encounter.
City midfielder Ben Doherty, who only recently re-joined the club, will have to wait to dawn the Candystripes jersey again because of the postponement.
’Stute return to league action on Saturday when they take on Ballinamallard United at the Brandywell (KO 3pm), while Derry take on North West neighbours Finn Harps on Sunday (KO 2pm), again scheduled for the Brandywell, in what will be now their first pre-season game of the 2023 campaign.