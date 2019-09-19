Bohemians game more important than Cup final - Derry City boss Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes tonight’s league encounter against Bohemians is a bigger game than last weekend’s EA Sports Cup Final.

The Brandywell men know three points this evening would see them move above Bohs into that all important third place and because of that fact, Devine wants his players to be ready for the task ahead.

“In my opinion this is a bigger game,” he insisted.

“I know there’s no silverware to be handed out but it’s an opportunity for us to stake a claim for Europe.

“It’s an opportunity for us to beat one of the teams that are above us at this moment in time and it’s also an opportunity for us as a bunch of players to reward our fans for the magnificent support we received last week. The way we can reward our fans is by winning football matches and qualifying for Europe.

“We have no divine right to be where we are but I think the players have worked extremely hard throughout the season. Now it’s down to going and getting their just desserts because they have been sensational as a group of players to work with on a daily basis. Now it’s time to get the head down and try to achieve something.”

Derry go into the game looking for their first victory over Keith Long’s men this season, having lost one game and drawn the other two matches, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Devine.

“I know Bohemians are coming here looking to move five points clear of us and because of that I imagne they’ll be bang at it,” he added.

“Coming here is a difficult task for any club, you only have to ask Dundalk, but ultimately we haven’t defeated Bohs this year but we have to make sure that we try to turn them over come Friday night."

Devine feels competition for places going into the Bohs game is still high, despite the squad missing a few first team regulars.

Midfielder Grant Gillespie is suspended while Darren Cole, who will be out long term, should have an operation next week on his knee but Devine believes the squad’s fitness levels are another reason why the side is so competitive.

“Greg and Conor (Davis) have both trained yesterday (Wednesday). Yes, it was a light session but them two back gives us food for thought,” he stated.

“The competition for places is good. Our fitness levels are as high as anyone’s and that’s testament to the players.

“If we compare it to Dundalk, because they have been the benchmark, and when we are finishing games so strongly with 10 men against the fittest and strongest team in the league, then we have to take courage from that and we have to take belief from that.

“The players, on a daily basis since they have come to this football club, have been magnificent. For me now it’s about pushing hard in the last few games to make sure that we get a bit of reward for the work the players have put in.”