BOXERS DAY: Burton keeper the butt of his own joke after pulling Eunan O'Kane's shorts down

DERRY's Eunan O'Kane was the victim of a bizarre piece of gamesmanship which back-fired on Burton Albion goalkeeper, Stephen Bywater at the Perelli Stadium on St Stephen's Day.

The Leeds United and Republic of Ireland midfielder had his shorts pulled down by the Burton keeper who was attempting to set up his wall after Leeds won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

O'Kane was stood in an offside position in Bywater's line of sight which prompted the 'keeper to tug down the player's shorts as the Derry man stood looking rather bemused at the referee.

The match official brandished a yellow card to Bywater for his actions but the real punishment was yet to come as Pablo Hernandez curled the free-kick in to fire Leeds level. The Burton keeper became the butt of his own joke as Leeds came back from behind to win 2-1.

Maiden City Academy graduate clearly saw the funny side afterwards as he tweeted he would make sure to tie up his shorts when Leeds play Birmingham in their next outing.

He tweeted: "Great character shown to come from behind today. Ours fans never disappoint See you all at Birmingham where I will tie my shorts #MOT."

Burton boss Nigel Clough said afterwards it was merely a joke but admitted the joke ended up being on his player. Leeds manager, Thomas Christiansen added: "I don't remember ever seeing anything like this before" adding his players had "unsettled" Bywater.