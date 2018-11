Brendan Rodgers up for huge occasion at Celtic Park

Brendan Rodgers expects a big European night at Celtic Park is on the horizon after the 1-0 win over Rosenborg set up a last-day Europa League showdown with Salzburg.

A Scott Sinclair header from a from James Forrest cross just before the break at the Lerkendal Stadium gave the Parkhead club their first away victory in the group stages of the competition.

Celtic moved on to nine points and in their final Group B fixture they face Salzburg, who qualified with a 1-0 win against RB Leipzig, at Parkhead next month.

A point would be enough for the Scottish champions to secure European football after Christmas and Rodgers believes it could potentially be a special night against the Austrian outfit.

He said: “There’s no doubt. I don’t need to encourage it.

“It will be a fantastic demonstration of what the Celtic support is about and that synergy between them and the team. It’s been a great learning campaign for us again.

“We came here knowing we had to win and to see the players playing with that pressure and that level of control was very, very pleasing.

“That along with the result makes it a really good night for us.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity after this evening to have it in our own hands and thankfully that’s the way it’s worked out.

“You can only look after your own result. The other game’s result obviously helps us.

“We will go into the last game going to win the game. It’s very hard to go and just play for a point or a draw.

“We’re playing a good side but we want to use the whole Celtic Park experience and the atmosphere to push us over the line.

“But tonight is a great, great performance and it takes us lovely into the weekend.”

And Rodgers is confident that defender Mikael Lustig, who was replaced by Cristian Gamboa in the second half, will be fit for the Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.