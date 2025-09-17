Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher laps up the applause after his heroic performance against Bohs in Dalymount Park on Friday night. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

BRIAN Maher believes Derry City's epic victory over rivals Bohemians in Dalymount Park can represent a turning point as the goalkeeper urged his teammates to 'put the foot down' in the race for Europe.

​The Dubliner was in inspirational form and produced several stunning saves to ensure the 10 men of Derry left north Dublin with three significant points intact.

It was a third game in succession Derry has fought back from a deficit but this performance was a special one which Maher believes answered any questions about the team's character and quality.

"We need to put the foot down now," said the City custodian. "There's no settling for that result.

"We need to drive it on. We need to stay there now. It has to be the minimum for us - getting Europe. We need to build for next year. We need to get into those European places and see where it takes us."

The Brandywell outfit is back into second and in the driving seat in the five-team battle for two of the remaining European positions.

They host Shelbourne on Friday night with games against Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers, Waterford, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City to come.

And man of the match Maher insists Friday's victory will only count for something if they manage to back it up against Shels.

“It is only a big result if we follow it up. It only really matters if we keep going and work hard as a team. "Because you can see that the boys were flat on their backs when that game ended. They can’t move anymore. That’s what it’s going to take.

"It’s six huge games against six very different teams. We’ve got to keep winning football matches.”

"Shels is a big game. They obviously had a bit of time off as well but it's at the Brandywell and we'll need our fans behind us. We need the Brandywell to be back onside with us - get behind us as much as they can.

"And hopefully performances like that can show them. Was the quality there all the time? No. But it doesn't always have to be. Sometimes you just need to roll your sleeves up and defend your box when you have to and we showed moments of real quality to win the game. I'm just happy to be going up the road with three points. The team has come in for a lot of stick and sometimes rightly so but one thing it is, is together.”

"There's boys driving it. This team means a lot to boys especially us lads who have been here a while and who are trying to drive it and the boys who are new are coming in and bringing quality to the team.

"It’s still a relatively new team, people forget we've had another little turnover in the summer and it's maybe taken a bit of time to gel again.

“It's three games in a row where we've come from behind to pick up points.”